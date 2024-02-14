A Kerry TD has slammed what he calls an unbelievable decision by RTÉ to drop advertising for payment of the TV licence while revenue from the licence fell last year.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin was speaking at RTÉ’s appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee this afternoon.

Deputy Griffin questioned Director General of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst about the broadcaster’s decision to cut advertising for people to pay the TV licence last summer on outside platforms.

He says revenue from the TV licence fee, which also supports independent broadcasters and producers, was falling at the same time and RTÉ should have pivoted the messaging rather than dropping it.

Kevin Bakhurst says it was felt RTÉ needed to establish trust before it went out seeking payment of the TV licence, considering the scandal unfolding at the time.