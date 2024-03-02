Advertisement
Kerry TD says commercial vacancy report findings show town centres need to be prioritised

Mar 2, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews

Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD says the latest GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings report is cause for concern.

Pa Daly was responding to the figures, which found one in five commercial properties in Listowel are vacant; while there was a rise in empty units in Tralee.

He says the figures are almost double the rate in other parts of the country, and equivalent to the number in Sligo – the county with the worst vacancy rate.

The Sinn Féin TD believes it shows the government’s failure to plan for the town centre first programme.

Deputy Daly says services need to remain and be attracted to town centres as a priority; adding reviews are needed on properties which have been idle for years.

