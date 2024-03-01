Commercial properties vacancy rate in Kerry is below national average

The commercial properties vacancy rate in Kerry is below the national average.

That’s according to the GeoDirectory commercial buildings report, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The commercial property vacancy rate in Kerry in the final quarter of last year was 12.4%.

This was below the national average of 14.3%, however represented a year-on-year increase in the county of 0.2 percentage points.

According to the report, Listowel had the highest vacancy rate of the towns surveyed in Kerry, with one in five commercial properties vacant in the town.

The vacancy rate in Tralee rose to 19.6% in the year, up from 18%; while the rate in Killarney dropped to 11.9% (down from 12.5% in Q4 2022).

The total number of occupied address points in Kerry was 1,454; a year-on-year drop of 43.

The service sector accounted for over half of all occupied units in the county (53.8%); followed by retail & wholesale (22.4%) and Health (8.3%).

Kerry had the highest stock nationally of Accommodation and Food services units of commercial stock - at 24.3%.

Nationally, there was a total of 30,046 vacant commercial properties in the fourth quarter of last year, of which 3.7% were located in Kerry.

Meanwhile, Abbeyfeale (20.9%) and Newcastle West (23.2%) accounted for the highest vacancy rates in Limerick.