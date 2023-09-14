Kerry TD refused planning permission for guesthouse extension

A Kerry TD has been refused planning permission to extend a guesthouse he owns.

Michael Healy-Rae had looked for permission to build an extension to Rosemont Guesthouse on Oakpark Road, Tralee.

Roughty Properties, which Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is a director of, sought to add eight additional guest rooms, new dining and lounge areas, an extended kitchen area, a laundry room and a caretaker’s office.

Kerry County Council has refused permission for the extension.

Council planners described the proposed build as an overdevelopment of the site leaving it with inadequate open space for occupants and noted it would set an undesirable precedent for such developments.

In April, several residents objected due to concerns over what they said was the size of the extension and its potential impact on the surroundings including traffic, the environment, and shared facilities.

Roughty Properties pointed out the proposed extension represented a 36% reduction in floor area when compared to their original planning application.

They also argued there was adequate parking provision on the site to serve the proposed extension and would comply with parking standards under the county development plan.