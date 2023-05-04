Kerry TD criticises extension of rent-a-room scheme to include council tenants

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says the government should have engaged with local authorities about the proposed rent-a-room scheme being extended to council tenants.

On Tuesday, the government announced the rent-a-room scheme would be extended to include tenants in local authority homes, allowing them to earn up to €14,000 tax-free per year.

Kerry County Council’s Ger O’Brien confirmed the council had received nothing formal about the scheme at yesterday’s Killarney Municipal District meeting.

He was responding to Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae, who said she thought the scheme was insane and would be a huge burden on local authorities.

Her father, Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, said local authorities don’t have the staff to handle a scheme like this.