The Dail has been hearing a motion to prevent the cutting of the national herd.

The Rural Independents group put forward the motion for debate, claiming it would pose a long-term risk for agriculture in Ireland.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConologue says the Government has not introduced proposals to cut the number of cows in the country.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae claims it goes against previous Governments which called on farmers to expand their businesses: