Kerry TD confirms funding for house adaption

A Kerry TD has confirmed over €3 million available in Kerry Housing Adaptation Grants.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, announces the grants for older and disabled people in Kerry for 2023.

The grant is funded by the Government and local authority payments.

The aim of this scheme is to people carry out necessary adaptations of their homes to live independently.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist disabled people in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes.

Grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.