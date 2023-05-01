Advertisement
News

Kerry TD confirms funding for house adaption

May 1, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD confirms funding for house adaption Kerry TD confirms funding for house adaption
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Share this article

A Kerry TD has confirmed over €3 million available in Kerry Housing Adaptation Grants.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, announces the grants for older and disabled people in Kerry for 2023.

The grant is funded by the Government and local authority payments.

Advertisement

The aim of this scheme is to people carry out necessary adaptations of their homes to live independently.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist disabled people in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes.

Advertisement

Grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus