Kerry TD claims no conflict of interest in calling for cap on Ukrainian refugees

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has confirmed he’s offered more than one property to the State to house Ukrainian refugees.

He says he doesn't offer housing for people seeking international protection.

The Independent deputy claims there’s no conflict of interest in him calling for a cap on Ukrainian refugees, while providing accommodation to Ukrainians.

Michael Healy-Rae says there would have been a clear conflict of interest had he opposed a cap on refugees, when at the same time he was housing them.