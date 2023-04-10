Advertisement
Kerry TD announces new bullying action plan

Apr 10, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has today launched a new bullying action plan.

Cineáltas: Action Plan on Bullying is the department of Education’s whole education approach to bullying.

There are four key areas of plan; a €5 million pilot programme of counselling supports for primary school students, the establishment of a Student Participation Unit, the establishment of an expert group and the updating of the anti-bullying procedures for schools.

A copy of the plan is available on gov.ie.

