Kerry TD announces new bullying action plan

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has today launched a new bullying action plan.

Cineáltas: Action Plan on Bullying is the department of Education’s whole education approach to bullying.

There are four key areas of plan; a €5 million pilot programme of counselling supports for primary school students, the establishment of a Student Participation Unit, the establishment of an expert group and the updating of the anti-bullying procedures for schools.

A copy of the plan is available on gov.ie.