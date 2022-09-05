Kerry students reminded not to focus on points race ahead of CAO offers

Kerry students who received their Leaving Certificate results this year are being reminded not to focus on the points race for university.

Leaving Cert results were issued to students on Friday, with the first round of CAO offers due this coming Thursday September 8th.

Students who received their results are being urged not to panic and pin all hopes on getting a place in university, if they’re not sure what’s right for them.

Con O’Sullivan, manager of Kerry College’s Monavalley Campus, says free courses are available through the college here in Kerry, which may be useful for students.

He adds doing a course in Kerry College for a year can be valuable for students to see if that area of study suits them.