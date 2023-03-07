Kerry students invited to speak at ETB meeting

Kerry ETB recently invited secondary school students to speak at their last board meeting.

Coláiste na Ríochta, Listowel and Coláiste Gleann Lí, Tralee are both Kerry ETB schools.

Students from these schools gave presentations to the Board Members about how the Ethos Framework benefits their school days.

ETB Schools are co-educational, multi-denominational schools, focusing on excellence in education, care, equality, community and respect.

There are three primary schools and eight post-primary schools in Kerry under the patronage of Kerry ETB.