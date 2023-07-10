Kerry students awarded funding under learning initiative

Several Kerry students have been awarded funding under the new N-TUTORR Transforming Learning initiative.

This funding has been awarded to 131 projects across the seven Technological Universities, including MTU.

Heather O’Mahony from Tralee and Esel Acun from Killarney are part of a team from MTU to be awarded funding for a project titled ‘The Hurling Cú | An Cú Iomána.

Advertisement

Caren Mbabazi Marcela Karamagi and Michael Nicolas Vieira, both from Tralee, are part of an MTU team proposing a concept that aims to address the fairness of team-based project assessments.

A total of more than €650,000 is being awarded under the programme, with each project receiving up to €5,000 in funding.