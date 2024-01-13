Kerry students awarded at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2024

A number of awards were won by Kerry students at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2024.

Ciara and Saoirse Murphy, sisters from Presentation Secondary School Tralee won Runner-Up Group, with their project, AID-CARE-TREAT (ACT).

The overall individual winner of the event was Seán O’Sullivan, from Coláiste Chiaráin in Limerick for his project VerifyMe.

Kerry TD and Education Minister, Norma Foley presented the award in Dublin yesterday evening.

Torran Millar, Feidhlim Kevin Ginty and Conan Seino from Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk won 2nd Junior Group in Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences.

3rd Intermediate Group in the Technology category was won by Ethan Ward and Donncha Enright from CBS The Green.

Jim Culhane and Paula-Eve Culhane from Tarbert Comprehensive School won 2nd Senior Group in Technology.

Siena Ryan, Una O’Shea and Emma O’Sullivan from Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine won 3rd Junior Group in Biological & Ecological.

2nd Intermediate Group in the Health and Well-being Category went to Kate O’Connor and Sophie Ryan from Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine.

Finally, David O Brien, Oisín Hanley and Jamie Crowley Wharton from Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, won a display award for their project Radish Radiance.