Kerry student wins at Ireland National School Photography Awards

A Kerry student has won at this year's Ireland National School Photography Award (INSPA).

INSPA is the national children’s photography competition which is open to all primary schools in Ireland.

This year the theme was Me, Myself and I, with students encouraged to embed Creative Wellbeing into their school community.

Advertisement

Sophie Mai Woulfe from Kilcummin National School won the Junior Category for her entry The Pizzeria.

The awards are judged by a national panel of experts, with over 500 primary schools taking part in the competition.