Advertisement
News

Kerry student wins at Ireland National School Photography Awards

Oct 24, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry student wins at Ireland National School Photography Awards Kerry student wins at Ireland National School Photography Awards
Share this article

A Kerry student has won at this year's Ireland National School Photography Award (INSPA).

INSPA is the national children’s photography competition which is open to all primary schools in Ireland.

This year the theme was Me, Myself and I, with students encouraged to embed Creative Wellbeing into their school community.

Advertisement

Sophie Mai Woulfe from Kilcummin National School won the Junior Category for her entry The Pizzeria.

The awards are judged by a national panel of experts, with over 500 primary schools taking part in the competition.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus