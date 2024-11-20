Kerry student crowned 2024 Red Bull Basement National champion alongside his team partner

UCD Commerce student Oisin Walsh from Killarney has been crowned this year's Red Bull Basement National champion alongside his team partner Oisin Mallon from Louth.

Their project StepAhead, seeks to connect young people with mentors who have recently navigated the same career or educational paths, offering real-world advice to help them make informed, confident decisions.

On Thursday night finalists presented their ideas at TUD Grangegorman to a panel of judges from across the Irish creative, media and tech landscape.

Advertisement

They will now go on to represent Ireland in the World Finals in Tokyo next month.

From Monday December 2nd to Thursday the 5th, they will attend workshops, dedicated AI educational sessions, and have the chance to network with international entrepreneurs and business leaders, before they go up against their peers for the World title.

The prize for the global winner is a three week accelerator programme, with all expenses paid, to Silicon Valley and Los Angeles in 2025, where they will receive hands-on experience, mentorship and opportunities to connect with top industry leaders, including insights from Red Bull Basement global partners Microsoft.