Kerry service station recognised at Maxol’s Excellence in Standards awards

Nov 6, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry service station recognised at Maxol’s Excellence in Standards awards
A Kerry service station has been recognised at Maxol’s annual Excellence in Standards awards.

Sheahan's in Glenbeigh, won the Excellence in Customer Experience Award for their high standards after several “Mystery Shopper” audits.

The awards programme promotes and rewards excellence in station and store standards, customer experience, and community engagement across its network of more than 250 sites.

The independent-dealer network winner, operated by Aisling Sheahan & Eileen Sheahan, was recognised by Maxol CEO, Brian Donaldson, for being a top performer across four rounds of Mystery Shopper audits.

Aisling Sheahan said: "As a family business, this recognition goes a long way and really boosts morale in our store. Our staff work so hard to ensure that all our customers leave Sheahan’s happy and with a smile on their face. One of my main priorities working in the retail sector is customer satisfaction and I think this award reflects all of our efforts as a team.”

 

