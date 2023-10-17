Advertisement
Kerry senator says President over-stepped constitutional boundaries in criticism of European Commission President

Oct 17, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry senator says President over-stepped constitutional boundaries in criticism of European Commission President
President Michael D. Higgins. Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons
A Kerry senator says President Higgins has over-stepped constitutional boundaries in his criticism of the President of the European Commission.

Last Friday, Ursula von der Leyen failed to call on Israel to respect international law or be proportionate in its response to the attack by Hamas.

President Michael D Higgins said she was not speaking for Ireland and that we needed a better performance in relation to EU diplomacy and practice.

Fianna Fáil senator Ned O'Sullivan who is from Listowel is a member of the Ireland-Israel parliamentary friendship committee.

Senator O’Sullivan says he respects the presidency but accused President Higgins of overstepping with these comments.

He says other presidents left their political views outside the door when they took the role:

