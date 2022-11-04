Advertisement
News

Kerry public and stakeholders invited to take part in forestry public consultations

Nov 4, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry public and stakeholders invited to take part in forestry public consultations Kerry public and stakeholders invited to take part in forestry public consultations
Share this article

Members of the public and stakeholders in Kerry are being invited to take part in public consultations on forestry.

The Forest Strategy 2023-2030 is designed to provide an overarching framework that identifies the actions needed to implement the change required for Ireland’s forests.

The strategy along with the implementation plan and associated SEA environmental report and AA natura impact report are open for public consultation until the end of November.

Advertisement

Details on how to take part are available here.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus