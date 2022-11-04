Kerry public and stakeholders invited to take part in forestry public consultations

Members of the public and stakeholders in Kerry are being invited to take part in public consultations on forestry.

The Forest Strategy 2023-2030 is designed to provide an overarching framework that identifies the actions needed to implement the change required for Ireland’s forests.

The strategy along with the implementation plan and associated SEA environmental report and AA natura impact report are open for public consultation until the end of November.

Advertisement

Details on how to take part are available here.