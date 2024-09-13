Seven Kerry projects will share in over €360,000 in funding to buy vehicles for essential transport within the community.

This funding was granted under measure two of the 2024 CLÁR programme.

It will support the purchase of new vehicles to provide transport for cancer care, meal delivery and for first responders.

This funding announcement has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

€363,780 has been allocated to Kerry.

This funding will support the purchase of new vehicles to provide essential transport for those with mobility issues and cancer care patients, for meals on wheels’ services to elderly and vulnerable people in their own homes and for first responders and search and rescue services.

BUMBLEance Kerry has been allocated €100,000 towards a new ambulance, while Knocknagoshel over 55s services will get €64,000 for a van that’s adapted for wheelchair access for meal delivery.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland will receive €59,880 for a vehicle to transport brain injury survivors to its resource centre in Castleisland and the Irish Red Cross has been allocated €50,000 towards the purchase of an A&E ambulance.

Listry Community Council CLG has been granted €39,960 for a meals on wheels delivery vehicle, while Rockmount Care Centre is to get €38,540 for a wheelchair accessible car and €12,000 has been allocated to Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises CLG for a means on wheels delivery van.