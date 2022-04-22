Advertisement
Kerry project recognised at Green Awards 2022

Apr 22, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry project has been recognised at the Green Awards 2022.

The Green Technology Award was presented to Irish Water and Kerry County Council for their work on the new Integrated Constructed Wetland (ICW) at Lixnaw.

It’s a sustainable, natural wastewater treatment system designed to look and function as a natural wetland.

It’s an environmentally-friendly way to treat wastewater and will result in reduced operational and maintenance costs, biodiversity creation, reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The awards ceremony took place in Dublin last night.

 

