Kerry podcast nominated for Irish Pod Award

Oct 22, 2024 08:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry podcast nominated for Irish Pod Award
A Kerry music venue has been nominated for a national podcast award.

Mike the Pies' series “On The Top Floor” has been shortlisted in the Best Music Podcast category, at the Irish Pod Awards.

The Listowel venue began the show last year, which interviews and hears live performances from Irish artists, upcoming acts and international giants.

The podcast is presented and produced by Radio Kerry’s David Nelligan, Audrey Reidy from the Kerry’s Eye and venue owner, Aiden O’Connor.

The Irish Pod Awards takes place at a gala ceremony at the Stella Theatre in Dublin on November 6th.

Episodes of On The Top Floor at Mike The Pies so far include The Undertones, Kingfishr, John Spillane, Wallis Bird, Pa Sheehy, Chasing Abbey, Sprints, and more.

Episodes are available at https://open.spotify.com/show/7ELFRsXtMtjIF5RBrcOuWj?si=452beb37444c4988

