The Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI) are seeking submissions from Kerry people on its strategic plan.

The AAI is keen to hear from people in the county who’ve availed of its services or who have been personally affected by adoption.

All feedback to the online survey is confidential and will inform the development of the AAI’s strategic plan 2025-2027.

Closing date for the public consultation is Monday July 15th , more information can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

For further details and to participate in the survey, please visit -https://aai.gov.ie/en/component/content/article/521-public-consultation-to-inform-development-of-the-aai%E2%80%99s-strategic-plan-2025-2027.html?catid=30&Itemid=429

