A Kerry nursing home was found to be mostly compliant with regulations while providing person-centred and supportive care.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an announced inspection on Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility in Kilcummin back in October.

The health watchdog published its report arising from that inspection this morning.

Our Lady of Lourdes provides 24-hour care to residents with varying needs which include long-term care, dementia care, respite, and palliative care.

HIQA inspectors found residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life, and their needs were being met through good access to health care and social engagement.

Residents expressed feeling content and well cared for in the centre, and visitors also gave positive feedback about the care for their loved ones.

Inspectors found a friendly and homely atmosphere in the centre, with staff well-known to residents, and personal care and attention was provided in an unhurried and respectful manner.

Inspectors also observed residents engaging in a range of activities, including an exercise class, arts and crafts, a sing song, and a lively game of bingo.

The inspectors found some minor issues, including that there was not enough dining space for residents in the main dining area.

The facility was found to be non-compliant with some physical aspects of the building, including cracked flooring, chipped paintwork, and a worn toilet seat.

In response to the issues raised in the report, Our Lady of Lourdes said flooring is being replaced and this will be completed by the end of February, while areas are being repainted and the toilet seat was also replaced.