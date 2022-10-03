Advertisement
Kerry needs more charging points for electric vehicles

Oct 3, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
A county of Kerry’s size should have more charge points for electric vehicles.

That’s according to environmental campaigning journalist John Gibbons who holidayed in the Kingdom recently.

Kerry is Ireland’s fifth-largest county – however, according to the county council, as of the end of last year, there were only 28 EV charging points on publicly-owned land.

John Gibbons says the infrastructure is not matching the growth in electric car ownership.

Mr Gibbons appreciates that hotels and other businesses in Kerry are also providing electric charge points on their properties.

