Musicians from Kerry are being urged to submit applications for Music Network’s Music Capital Scheme.

It comprises three different awards and provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments for individual professional musicians and to non-professional performing groups.

Two awards have been added this year for the benefit of both musicians and arts venues.

Since it’s establishment in 2008, over 51,000 people nationwide have been provided access to instruments.

Applications for Award Categories 1, 2 and 3 can be made until 2PM on Tuesday 25 June on www.musicnetwork.ie