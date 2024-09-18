Advertisement
Kerry Mountain Rescue opening new base extension at open day

Sep 18, 2024 09:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mountain Rescue opening new base extension at open day
Kerry Mountain Rescue will open its new base extension this week.

The rescue team is holding an open day to mark the occasion on Friday (September 20th) from 3pm to 5pm at Killarney Garda Station.

The new base will be opened at 5pm.

Kerry Mountain Rescue says this extended base provides much needed space for equipment drying, vehicle and equipment storage, training and toilet facilities.

People are invited to attend the open day to find out more about the team, the work they do and to see their station.

