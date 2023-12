Kerry Minister Norma Foley says she is working on a new strategy to make the education system more diverse.

According to the Irish Times, the Minister for Education has met with bishops and there is an "appreciation" of the importance of having a diverse choice in education.

In its programme for government, Ms Foley's department committed to having 400 multi-denominational primary schools by 2030.

Around 90% of the country's primary schools are under Catholic patronage.