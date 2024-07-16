Kerry MEP says the Irish government backs President Ursula von der Leyen

An Ireland South MEP has raised concerns regarding Ursula von der Leyen, ahead of the European Commission President vote this week.

On Thursday, MEPs will be privately balloted on whether they would like to see the current president re-elected.

A number of European politicians have voiced concerns surrounding her support for Israel following the October 7th attacks by Hamas.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, is one member who says he won't be voting for her:

Meanwhile,

Advertisement

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who's from Kilcummin, says the Irish government backs President Ursula von der Leyen, and he will vote to re-elect her: