Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest kicks off today

Kerry Mental Health and Well-being Festival begins today with various events due to take place across the county.

The Festival, in its eight year will run until October 12th and aims to raise awareness of the available supports and services in Kerry.

It’s free and dynamic programme of events aims to encourage the five ways of wellbeing to connect, to be active, to take notice, to keep learning and to give.

Advertisement

Geraldine O Sullivan, Manager of Kerry Volunteer Centre and part of the Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival Steering Group gives an overview of events due to take place this week.

For a full list of events visit kerrymentalhealthandwellbeingfest.com