A Kerry man living in China, fears that Covid-19 will rip through the country.

Greg McDonough, from Listowel, lives with wife and 5 year old son in Hefei in Anhui Province.

He says since the Chinese government lifted its Covid-zero policy, people have been afraid to go out in public.

Mr McDonough says there is particular concern with the virus spreading to Western parts of China, where very few people are vaccinated.