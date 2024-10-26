Advertisement
Kerry journalist nominated for national podcast award in Best Fiction category

Oct 26, 2024 10:18 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry journalist has been nominated for a national podcast award.

Anne O’Neill’s series “Point of View” has been shortlisted in the Best Fiction category at the Irish Pod Awards.

The podcast interviews authors and creatives exploring the events and influences that shaped their point of view.

Episodes so far have featured Pulitzer price winner Jennifer Egan, actor Daragh O’Malley and BAFTA award-winning actress Siobhán McSweeney.

The Irish Pod Awards takes place at a gala ceremony at The Alex, Dublin on January 9th.

More details of Point of View can be found here

