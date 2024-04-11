Kerry IFA insists tillage farming can't survive without government help

Tillage farming won't survive in Ireland without strategic government supports.

That's according to the Tillage Chairperson of Kerry IFA, Kevin Leahy.

He was reacting to yesterday's announcement of supports for livestock farmers by the Minister of Agriculture, due to the prolonged bad weather.

Mr Leahy says the wet conditions this winter and spring has put a whole year of crops in jeopardy:

In tonight's Agritime with Sari Houlihan, the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue says Kerry has been most impacted by the inclement rain.

At seven o'clock tonight on Radio Kerry, Minister McConalogue insists, although there are no plans for new supports for tillage farmers, he is monitoring the situation: