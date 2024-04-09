Advertisement
Jones: Fodder measures to support farmers feed animals welcomed - but more needed

Apr 9, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Jones: Fodder measures to support farmers feed animals welcomed - but more needed
Measures to support farmers, struggling to feed their animals because of the bad weather, have been welcomed, however more needs to be done.

That's according to the Chair of Kerry IFA, Kenny Jones, who was reacting a fodder plan, announced this afternoon at a National Fodder and Feed Security Committee meeting.

The 'Fodder Transport Support Measure' will subsidise co-ops to transport forage more than 75 kilometres to areas requiring fodder.

Shorter journeys will not be subsidised.

Other supports include pausing all non-essential inspections, and establishing a Fodder Register to connect farmers with excess fodder to those seeking supplies.

Mr Jones says tillage, potato and vegetable farmers also need help:

