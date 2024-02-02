Kerry IFA chair says he is hopeful for further campaigns in Ireland

The Kerry chair of the IFA says he is awaiting advice from the national IFA president but is hoping protests will be held relating to Irish issues.

Last night, thousands of farmers across the country protested with their European counterparts, who say EU bureaucracy is severely impacting their livelihoods.

In Tralee farmers protested from Manor West Hotel through the town and back to Ballygarry House Hotel.

Kenny Jones says yesterday's protest was in solidarity with farmers in the EU, but he’s hopeful it’s the start of a campaign to highlight issues here.