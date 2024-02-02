Advertisement
News

Kerry IFA chair says he is hopeful for further campaigns in Ireland

Feb 2, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry IFA chair says he is hopeful for further campaigns in Ireland
Share this article

The Kerry chair of the IFA says he is awaiting advice from the national IFA president but is hoping protests will be held relating to Irish issues.

Last night, thousands of farmers across the country protested with their European counterparts, who say EU bureaucracy is severely impacting their livelihoods.

In Tralee farmers protested from Manor West Hotel through the town and back to Ballygarry House Hotel.

Advertisement

Kenny Jones says yesterday's protest was in solidarity with farmers in the EU, but he’s hopeful it’s the start of a campaign to highlight issues here.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Bishop of Kerry says future of Church meeting is to underpin parishes role in community
Advertisement
Cllr Aoife Thornton will not contest next local elections
Man further remanded in custody in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure
Advertisement

Recommended

Bishop of Kerry says future of Church meeting is to underpin parishes role in community
Cllr Aoife Thornton will not contest next local elections
Kerry County Council propose new water activity centre in Fenit
Man further remanded in custody in relation to almost €90,000 North Kerry drugs seizure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus