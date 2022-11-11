Kerry IFA animal health chair urges hen owners to register flock amid bird flu threat

The animal health chair of the Kerry IFA is urging hen owners to ensure their flock is registered given the current threat posed by bird flu.

All poultry and captive birds must be housed as a precautionary measure to prevent them against the H5N1 strain of avian influenza which is highly pathogenic.

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made the order which came into effect last Monday (November 7th).

Advertisement

Animal health chair with Kerry IFA, Shane McAuliffe says this is the earliest the order has ever come in, adding it’s more serious than ever before.

He’s says the Department of Agriculture needs to know where flocks of hens are located in case there’s a bird flu outbreak nearby:

Advertisement

Poultry and captive bird owners can find biosecurity advice here.