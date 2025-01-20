Kerry housing supply shortage to keep prices rising

A shortage of housing supply in Kerry has been driving price increases up and will continue to do so.

That’s according to auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean estate agents.

The latest Daft.ie report shows that the average price of Kerry houses listed on the property website during the fourth quarter of 2024 was €283,000.

That's a slight increase from the third quarter, but is an increase of 11% on the end of 2023.

Paul Stephenson says the demand for housing is still very strong and the shortage of supply will keep prices high.