Kerry hotels among winners at Irish Hotel Awards

Kerry hotels were among the winners at this year’s Irish Hotel Awards.

They celebrate the commitment and dedication of the hospitality industry.

The Lake Hotel Killarney was the national winner of two categories - 4 star Hotel of the Year and Chef of the Year for Noel Enright.

The Lake Hotel was also regional winner of another two awards - Fine Dining Experience of the Year and Gourmet Getaway of the Year.

The Killarney Towers Hotel was the national winner of Hotel Bar of the Year, while the Dingle Skellig Hotel was named the overall winner of Family Hotel of the Year.