A Kerry hotel has been recognised for their renewable project at the All-Ireland Business summit.

Randles Hotel Killarney was the recipient of the AIBF Solar Evolution Business All Star Renewable Project of the Year.

The four-star hotel was originally built in 1906, and was awarded project of the year for their sustainablity journey.

Advertisement

The award was presented to Randle Hotel owner, Tom Randles, at a ceremony in Croke Park recently.