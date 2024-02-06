Advertisement
Kerry homeless organisation says people are spending years in emergency accommodation

Feb 6, 2024 17:49 By radiokerrynews
Kerry homeless organisation says people are spending years in emergency accommodation
Some people are spending years in emergency accommodation because of the housing crisis.

That’s according to Novas which helps those who are homeless or who are at risk of homeless.

The national organisation which provides services in Kerry says it’s a huge problem.

Una Burns is head of advocacy and communications with Novas.

She says the shortage of one-bed housing and the contraction of the private rental market are some of the causes:

Novas operates temporary supported accommodation in Arlington Lodge in Tralee.

Una Burns says when service users are in a position to leave this accommodation, there are pathways in place to support them:

