Advertisement
News

20% drop in people attending homeless accommodation in Kerry

Jan 26, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
20% drop in people attending homeless accommodation in Kerry
Share this article

The number of people in homeless accommodation in Kerry fell by 20% in December.

36 adults were accessing emergency accommodation in the last week of December, down from 45 at the end of November.

In the south-west region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 105 families in homeless accommodation, including almost 200 children.

Advertisement

The vast majority of adults in emergency accommodation in the south-west are between 25-44 years of age, but 18 are over the age of 5.

The figures from the Department of Housing don’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warning self-catering accommodation industry to go underground if regulations not made clear
Advertisement
People in the county encouraged to get involved with new Kerry brand website
Kerry councillor says children in mental health crises refused service by CAMHS
Advertisement

Recommended

Clean bill of health ahead of Six Nations opener
Ireland defender joins Reading
Warning self-catering accommodation industry to go underground if regulations not made clear
Ireland’s women beat Zimbabwe
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus