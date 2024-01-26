The number of people in homeless accommodation in Kerry fell by 20% in December.

36 adults were accessing emergency accommodation in the last week of December, down from 45 at the end of November.

In the south-west region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 105 families in homeless accommodation, including almost 200 children.

The vast majority of adults in emergency accommodation in the south-west are between 25-44 years of age, but 18 are over the age of 5.

The figures from the Department of Housing don’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.