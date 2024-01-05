45 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry

45 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of November.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 107 families, including 204 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, over 13,500 (13,514) people were homeless in November, which is a record high; this includes 4,105 children.

The figures cover from November 20th to 26th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.