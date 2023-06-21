Advertisement
Kerry Group opens taste facility in Southeast Asia

Jun 21, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group opens taste facility in Southeast Asia
Kerry Group has opened a state-of-the-art taste facility in Southeast Asia.

This new 50,000 square-metre facility is in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia.

It’s the company’s largest greenfield investment in the area and will encompass a manufacturing site, research and development pilot plant and a sampling hub.

The Karawang facility will support Kerry’s food and beverage customers in all food categories, including beverage, snacks, and bakery, which are among the company’s fastest growing end use markets.

Kerry Group CEO, Edmond Scanlon says opening this facility will not only expand their reach into the Southeast Asian taste market, but it will also revolutionise the way sustainable nutrition is embraced in the region.

 

