Kerry GRA rep says Garda Commissioner must scrap roster deadline

Sep 22, 2023 13:28 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry representative for the body that represents rank-and-file gardaí says the Garda Commissioner must shelve plans to reintroduce a contentious garda roster.

The Garda Representative Association met with Commissioner Drew Harris this morning as attempts are made to find a way forward in the roster dispute.

The commissioner intends reintroducing the pre-Covid roster on November 6th.

Eddie Walsh is the Kerry representative for the GRA.

Eddie Walsh says morale remains low among Kerry GRA members.

EddieGRA2

