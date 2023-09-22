Kerry GRA rep says Garda Commissioner must scrap roster deadline

The Kerry representative for the body that represents rank-and-file gardaí says the Garda Commissioner must shelve plans to reintroduce a contentious garda roster.

The Garda Representative Association met with Commissioner Drew Harris this morning as attempts are made to find a way forward in the roster dispute.

The commissioner intends reintroducing the pre-Covid roster on November 6th.

Eddie Walsh is the Kerry representative for the GRA.

Eddie Walsh says morale remains low among Kerry GRA members.

