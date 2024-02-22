Excessive red tape and insurance costs are contributing to the GP crisis in rural Ireland.

That's according to Dr Bernard Ruane who's a GP in Milltown.

The HSE is looking at measures to address the GP shortage in rural areas.

Advertisement

This includes the possibility that practices in larger towns could be offered financial incentives to establish satellite surgeries.

Dr Bernard Ruane says insurance costs for doctors are prohibitive:

Advertisement

Dr Bernard Ruane says too much red tape is deterring GPs from giving a more efficient service.

He says it’s all about documentation now.

Advertisement

Dr Ruane says doctors can’t give an order to a hospital for medication for their patient over the phone, he says everything needs to be written up: