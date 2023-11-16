Advertisement
Milltown GP has to use postal service to communicate with patients due to poor mobile and internet coverage

Nov 16, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Milltown GP has to use postal service to communicate with patients due to poor mobile and internet coverage
A Milltown-based GP says the internet and mobile phone coverage is so bad in the town that he has to go back to the postal service to communicate with patients.

Dr Bernard Ruane says the broadband connection is very poor and the mobile phone service keeps dropping for him and other businesses in Lower Bridge Street in Milltown.

This issue was raised at yesterday's Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting by councillor Michael O’Shea.

Cllr O’Shea was critical of the issue saying when it’s impacting GP services people’s lives and well-being are at risk.

Dr Ruane says he’s had to return to the postal service to communicate with patients:

