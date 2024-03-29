Advertisement
News

Kerry gardaí working closely with Revenue in attempt to tackle crime

Mar 29, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
Kerry gardaí working closely with Revenue in attempt to tackle crime
Gardaí in Kerry are working closely with Revenue and gathering intelligence from the dark web as they try to tackle crime in the county.

A teenager was arrested in Listowel yesterday afternoon after the seizure of approximately €88,000 worth of cannabis.

It came off the back of an operation involving the Kerry Garda drugs unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, members of Listowel’s Detective Branch, and Revenue customs officials.

Inspector Tim O’Keeffe from Listowel garda station says gardaí are always working very closely with Revenue on any information they gather on packages coming into the country.

He says the dark web, which is the home of illegal activities on the internet, is being used to acquire drugs and in sexual crimes.

Inspector Tim O’Keeffe says gardaí in Kerry are now arresting at least one drink or drug driver every day, adding some people aren’t aware that drugs can be instantly detected by gardaí.

