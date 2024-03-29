A teenager has been arrested in North Kerry following the seizure of approximately €88,000 worth of herbal cannabis.

The drugs were recovered following a search in Listowel yesterday afternoon.

The operation involved members of the Kerry Garda drugs unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, members of Listowel’s Detective Branch, and Revenue customs officials.

The male in his late teens is currently being held at a Garda station in Kerry - under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Investigations are ongoing.