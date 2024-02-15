Advertisement
News

Over €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in North Kerry

Feb 15, 2024 08:15 By radiokerrynews
Over €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in North Kerry
Share this article

Over €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in North Kerry.

Gardaí conducted a search as part of Operation Tara in Listowel.

A man was arrested as part of the investigation.

Advertisement

Gardaí attached to Listowel Garda Station, Kerry Divisional Drug Unit and the Southern Regional Dog Unit, carried out a search, under warrant, at a residence in Listowel town on Tuesday evening.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,850 along with drug paraphernalia was seized.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Advertisement

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at a Garda station in Kerry under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

TD highlights case of teenage boy living UHK room for 56 days
Advertisement
Kerry Group reports revenue of €8.02 billion last year
One winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €3.5 million
Advertisement

Recommended

TD highlights case of teenage boy living UHK room for 56 days
Janice Carrig Ministries will lead our Day of prayer for Healing at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Scartaglen this Sunday Feb 18th
One winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €3.5 million
Kerry Group reports revenue of €8.02 billion last year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus