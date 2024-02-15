Over €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in North Kerry

Over €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in North Kerry.

Gardaí conducted a search as part of Operation Tara in Listowel.

A man was arrested as part of the investigation.

Gardaí attached to Listowel Garda Station, Kerry Divisional Drug Unit and the Southern Regional Dog Unit, carried out a search, under warrant, at a residence in Listowel town on Tuesday evening.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,850 along with drug paraphernalia was seized.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at a Garda station in Kerry under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.