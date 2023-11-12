Advertisement
News

Kerry GAA players travel to Kenya as part of initiative to plant 1 million trees

Nov 12, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry GAA players travel to Kenya as part of initiative to plant 1 million trees
Share this article

Two Kerry GAA players are heading to Kenya as part of an initiative to plant a million trees.

The week-long trip will see 50 Irish GAA players partake in Plant the Planet Games, visits to Self Help Africa projects, tree planting and a reception with the Irish Ambassador to Kenya.

The two players travelling from Kerry are Rathmore’s former All-Ireland winning football captain Aisling Desmond and hurler Fionan O’Sullivan from Kenmare.

Advertisement

Participants are aiming to raise awareness about climate change and raise more than €350,000 in sponsorship support.

To find out more about the upcoming trip or make a donation to the cause visit: www.selfhelpafrica.org

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year named
Advertisement
Public meeting about housing of asylum seekers to take place in Killarney
Storm warnings issued for Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year named
Public meeting about housing of asylum seekers to take place in Killarney
Storm warnings issued for Kerry
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €4.9 million
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus