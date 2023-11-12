Kerry GAA players travel to Kenya as part of initiative to plant 1 million trees

Two Kerry GAA players are heading to Kenya as part of an initiative to plant a million trees.

The week-long trip will see 50 Irish GAA players partake in Plant the Planet Games, visits to Self Help Africa projects, tree planting and a reception with the Irish Ambassador to Kenya.

The two players travelling from Kerry are Rathmore’s former All-Ireland winning football captain Aisling Desmond and hurler Fionan O’Sullivan from Kenmare.

Participants are aiming to raise awareness about climate change and raise more than €350,000 in sponsorship support.

To find out more about the upcoming trip or make a donation to the cause visit: www.selfhelpafrica.org