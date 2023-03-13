Kerry GAA pays tribute to Liam Kearns, describing him as a GAA great

Tributes are being paid to Offaly football manager and Kerry All-Ireland minor medal winner, Liam Kearns, who's died.

Mr Kearns, who was in his early 60s, was a member of Austin Stacks club in Tralee and won a Kerry senior football championship medal with his team in 1986.

Liam Kearns also represented Kerry at under-21 and senior level and was a panellist on the Kerry All-Ireland winning senior football team of 1986.

Advertisement

He became a successful inter-county manager with Limerick, Tipperary and Laois and was currently manager of Offaly.

Kerry GAA described him as a GAA great and a proud Austin Stacks man, who was sucessful in his managerial career. The county board offered sympathies to Mr Kearns's wife Angela, daughters Rachel and Laura, and all their family.

Tipperary GAA described his contribution to football in their county as immense as he had brought their senior team to an All-Ireland semi-final.

Advertisement

Offaly GAA said it's devastated to hear of Liam Kearns's sudden passing.

He had been appointed manager of the Offaly senior footballers in August.

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Antoinette Cunningham paid tribute to Mr Kearns, who was a former AGSI colleague, and offered her condolences to his family on his sudden passing.

Advertisement

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís. pic.twitter.com/z8XBf0wmyL — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) March 12, 2023

The officers of Tipperary GAA & Tipperary Football Committee would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Liam Kearns on the sad news of his untimely passing today, Liam’s contribution to football in our county was immense.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/3OdeAITRKN — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) March 12, 2023

Advertisement

Offaly GAA is devastated to learn of the sudden passing this evening (Sun., 12th March) of our senior football manager, Liam Kearns, R.I.P.



We extend deepest sympathies to Liam's wife Angela, daughters Rachel and Laura & all other members of his family.https://t.co/juvzRMxG4q pic.twitter.com/RiDZyP6ku6 — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) March 12, 2023

Advertisement