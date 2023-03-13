Advertisement
Kerry GAA pays tribute to Liam Kearns, describing him as a GAA great

Mar 13, 2023 05:03 By radiokerrynews
Pixabay
Tributes are being paid to Offaly football manager and Kerry All-Ireland minor medal winner, Liam Kearns, who's died.

Mr Kearns, who was in his early 60s, was a member of Austin Stacks club in Tralee and won a Kerry senior football championship medal with his team in 1986.

Liam Kearns also represented Kerry at under-21 and senior level and was a panellist on the Kerry All-Ireland winning senior football team of 1986.

He became a successful inter-county manager with Limerick, Tipperary and Laois and was currently manager of Offaly.

Kerry GAA described him as a GAA great and a proud Austin Stacks man, who was sucessful in his managerial career. The county board offered sympathies to Mr Kearns's wife Angela, daughters Rachel and Laura, and all their family.

Tipperary GAA described his contribution to football in their county as immense as he had brought their senior team to an All-Ireland semi-final.

Offaly GAA said it's devastated to hear of Liam Kearns's sudden passing.

He had been appointed manager of the Offaly senior footballers in August.

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Antoinette Cunningham paid tribute to Mr Kearns, who was a former AGSI colleague, and offered her condolences to his family on his sudden passing.

